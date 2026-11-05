Food stamp shoppers ordering groceries online must pay delivery, service and convenience fees another way, because SNAP benefits cannot cover any of them

People who buy groceries online with food stamps have to cover the extra charges some other way. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says SNAP benefits cannot pay for delivery, service or convenience fees, and the rule applies to fees of any type. The food goes on the benefit card, and every fee on the order has to go on a second form of payment.

What USDA’s rule says about fees

USDA’s online purchasing page puts it in one sentence: “Benefits cannot be used to pay for fees of any type, such as delivery, service, or convenience fees.” The page was last updated Feb. 17, 2026, according to USDA’s SNAP online purchasing page.

The department repeats the point on its general SNAP online shopping page, which says delivery fees and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits. Only eligible food may be bought with the benefit, the same page says. A delivery charge is not food, so it falls outside the benefit no matter how small it is.

The rule also reaches retailers. USDA’s retailer training notice on processing transactions, updated Aug. 11, 2026, says customers must pay for fees using another form of payment.

For a household on a fixed income, that sets up a simple check before ordering. Anyone planning a delivery order should expect two payments at checkout: the SNAP card for the groceries and a credit card, gift card or other accepted payment method for every fee added on top. A shopper with no second payment method has no way to cover a fee, which makes the fee lines worth reading before the order is placed.

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How the second payment works at checkout

Online SNAP orders still use the same EBT card. USDA says the card requires its unique personal identification number, or PIN, when it is used online. Retailers in the program have to work with a company that offers secure PIN entry through an encrypted, PCI-compliant method, the pilot page says.

Massachusetts spells out the fee side for shoppers in a state fact sheet on buying food online with SNAP. It says fees must be paid with another method, such as a credit card or gift card. The sheet lists Walmart curbside pickup or delivery at some locations, and Instacart pickup as well as delivery.

That detail matters because pickup changes the math. A pickup order is not a delivery order, so a household that can reach the store may avoid a delivery fee altogether. Whether a given store charges for pickup is up to the retailer, and USDA’s pages do not set those prices.

Where SNAP online shopping is offered

Online SNAP shopping began as a pilot. USDA selected eight states for the pilot: Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington. The first retailers, chosen in January 2017, were Amazon, Dash’s Market, FreshDirect, Hy-Vee, Safeway, ShopRite, Walmart and Wright’s Markets.

The program is much wider now. The same USDA page says SNAP online is currently available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. That does not mean every address can get a delivery, though. USDA says the best way to learn whether grocery delivery is available at a particular location is to visit the retailer’s website.

Because availability depends on the store and the address, the fees do too. USDA does not publish a fee schedule for any retailer. Each store sets its own delivery, service and convenience charges, and the SNAP rule applies to all of them equally.

A first order goes more smoothly with a few minutes of checking. The shopper opens the retailer’s website, enters the delivery address to see whether delivery or pickup is offered there, and reads the fee lines before the final screen. Nothing on that screen can be moved onto the benefit card, so the fee total is the number to compare between stores.

USDA’s pilot page also carries a state-by-state map for checking participation. Any store that shows only an estimate of fees at the start should be checked again at the last step, since the final total is what the second payment method will be charged.

What stays covered and what does not

The food itself is covered the same way it is in a store. USDA’s page says only eligible food may be purchased with SNAP benefits, so an online order is limited to the items SNAP would cover at the register.

Fees are the part that does not fit. The line items a shopper may see on an order, such as a delivery fee, a service fee or a convenience fee, all fall under the same ban. USDA’s wording leaves no category of fee out: the page says fees of any type.

That has a plain budget effect. A household that counts on the SNAP balance to cover a weekly grocery order should add the fees on top, paid from cash, a bank card or another account. The fee is the only part of an online order that comes out of the household’s own money.

Can the SNAP card cover the delivery fee on an online order?

Delivery and service fees are small charges that a fixed budget can absorb week after week without anyone noticing. A SNAP benefit that covers the food leaves the household to find the fee money elsewhere.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.