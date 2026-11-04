Social Security lets beneficiaries change a direct deposit online, by phone with a one-time security code, or in person with proof of identity

Social Security beneficiaries who need to send their monthly payment to a different bank account have three ways to do it. They can make the change online, by phone with a one-time security code, or in a Social Security office with proof of identity. The agency’s own identity-proofing page lays out the steps, and the phone option has been available since April 28, 2025.

The rules matter most to anyone who is switching banks, closing an account or setting up deposit for the first time. A deposit sent to an account that no longer exists can leave a beneficiary waiting on money that arrives late or not at all. Knowing which route fits before calling saves a wasted trip.

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Online is the route Social Security prefers

Social Security calls the online route “the easiest and most secure way.” It runs through a personal my Social Security account, where a beneficiary signs in and updates the bank information directly. The agency also says some changes can go through an automatic enrollment service offered by a bank.

The account is free, but it has to exist first. Anyone who has never created one needs to go through the agency’s identity check at sign-up. That step is also the gate for the phone option, which is why people who cannot get an account end up in an office.

Anyone weighing the options should note that all three routes end the same way: the agency updates the bank routing and account numbers on file, and later payments follow them. The route only decides how identity gets proven. Beneficiaries should have the new account and routing numbers in hand before starting, because the change cannot be completed without them.

Phone changes need a code from the my Social Security account

Since April 28, 2025, a beneficiary can change direct deposit by calling Social Security at 1-800-772-1213. The call has one condition. The caller must first get a one-time security code at ssa.gov/PIN and read it to the representative.

Social Security’s page says the code can be generated only after signing in to, or creating, a my Social Security account. In other words, the phone route is not a way around the online account. It is a way to finish the change by voice once the account exists. A beneficiary who cannot create the account cannot generate the code, and the agency says that person has to go to a local office or set up the deposit through the bank.

In an office, a deposit-only change needs no appointment

Anyone who cannot change deposit information online or generate a code for the phone transaction must prove identity in person. The agency says such customers do not need an appointment if they are only changing their direct deposit information. Offices can be found through the Social Security office locator, or by calling the toll-free number.

That detail differs from earlier guidance. In March 2025, a Social Security blog post said people without online access could visit a local office or call 1-800-772-1213 to schedule an in-person appointment. The April 28 page is newer and is specific to deposit-only changes.

People who still get paper checks have a separate rule. The agency says a paper-check recipient must visit an office before changing a mailing address. Social Security’s older frequently asked questions page also describes changing an address or direct deposit online, by phone or at a local office.

What stays the same while a change is pending

Social Security says current payments continue to go to the existing bank account without identity proof. The identity check applies to the change, not to the payments already being made. A beneficiary who does nothing keeps getting paid where the money has been going.

That makes timing the main risk. Anyone planning to close the old account should wait until the new bank information shows as accepted and the first payment lands in the new account. Closing first can send a month’s payment to an account that cannot take it.

The agency also repeats a warning that applies to every route. Social Security will never contact someone by text message about their identity. A text, email or call that claims to be the agency and asks for banking details or a security code is not the process described on the official page.

The same warning covers the code itself. The one-time code is generated by the beneficiary after signing in, and it goes to the representative the beneficiary called at 1-800-772-1213. Nobody who contacts a beneficiary first should be given that code. The agency’s page does not list phone hours, so anyone calling should expect the usual wait times on the national line.

For most beneficiaries, then, the order is simple. Try the my Social Security account first, use the phone route with a code if the account works but the website does not, and keep the office as the fallback for anyone who cannot get an account.

Switching banks before the next payment?

The risk in a bank switch is a deposit that goes to a closed account or lands after the due date, and it is easy to find out only when the money is missing. Changing the account is the easy part. What to do on the day a payment fails to show up is the part nobody explains.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit, a 75-page guide, includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment. It also has a section on locking the payment down, so a bank change does not turn into a missed month.

Get the Check Protection Kit’s direct deposit switch payment calendar and missing-payment plan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.