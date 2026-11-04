A federal judge on Oct. 29 struck down part of the Trump administration’s ‘medically frail’ definition in Medicaid work rules due by Jan. 1, 2027, after 25 states and DC sued

A federal judge in Boston on Oct. 29 struck down part of the Trump administration’s definition of “medically frail” in the new Medicaid work rules, which states must start enforcing no later than Jan. 1, 2027. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought in June by 25 states and the District of Columbia. It leaves the work requirement in place for most adults, but changes what a person with a serious illness has to prove to be excused.

The rule, written by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, would have made people in medically frail categories also show that their conditions significantly impair their ability to meet the work requirement. Judge Richard Stearns of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts blocked that step, according to the Associated Press.

What the court threw out and what it left standing

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office says the court found the medical frailty language “contrary to law” and vacated it. The court also issued a permanent injunction and granted the plaintiff states a six-month stay of enforcement, the office says. Campbell said the victory “protects access to healthcare for residents with serious illnesses and disabilities.”

The win was partial. The Associated Press reported that Stearns upheld two other federal limits the states had challenged. States must reject proof of frailty if the diagnosis is more than a year old, and a state may accept only one self-attestation per continuous enrollment period. Stearns wrote that the states had shown irreparable harm.

That settles the question many Medicaid enrollees with long-term conditions are asking: does the ruling change who counts as medically frail? It does for the “significantly impair” test, which the court removed. It does not change the one-year diagnosis rule or the single self-attestation, and it does not cancel the work requirement.

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Who has to meet the work rule in the first place

The CMS fact sheet on the rule says it applies to non-pregnant adults aged 19 through 64 who are not on Medicare and are in the Medicaid adult group. Each must show 80 hours a month of work, community service or a work program, or half-time school enrollment. Earning at least $580 a month in 2026, which is 80 times the federal minimum wage, also counts.

CMS says 43 states and the District of Columbia cover these adults. States verify compliance at application and at renewal, and may check more often. A person a state cannot verify gets a notice and 30 calendar days to show compliance or an exemption.

The rule lists who is excused from the work requirement. The CMS fact sheet names former foster care youth, American Indians and Alaska Natives, and parents, guardians or caregivers of a child aged 13 or under or of a disabled person. It also names veterans with a total disability rating, people in drug or alcohol treatment, people who are medically frail or have special medical needs, and pregnant people and those eligible for postpartum coverage. Some states may start before Jan. 1, 2027, CMS says.

Why the “significantly impair” test mattered

The 2025 law says the medically frail category includes people who are blind or disabled, have a substance use disorder or a disabling mental disorder, have disabilities that significantly impair daily activities, or have serious or complex medical conditions. The administration’s rule added a second hurdle on top of that list.

In plain terms, the statute’s list already named people with serious or complex medical conditions. The administration’s rule would have asked those people to prove a second thing, that the condition significantly impaired their ability to meet the work requirement, and that second proof is the step the court removed.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office says it led the coalition with 24 other states and D.C., said New Yorkers living with cancer, a disability, a serious mental health condition or addiction “should never have to” prove they are sick enough to keep their health care. Morgan Henderson, an economist at the Hilltop Institute, told the AP the rule would have hit people who are sick but “not quite sick enough.”

What states and enrollees are watching next

The coalition spans Massachusetts, California and New Jersey as co-leads, plus Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania joined as well. The Massachusetts attorney general’s release describes the six-month stay as covering the plaintiff states.

CMS, which wrote the rule, declined to comment on the ruling, the AP reported. North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said one of the state’s top priorities is making sure people can get the critical health care they need. Enrollees in any state should look for notices from the state Medicaid agency before Jan. 1 and keep records of diagnoses and treatment.

Medicaid expansion adult with a long-term illness?

The court fight is over one test, but the work rule still starts by Jan. 1, 2027, and a 30-day notice window is short for a person to find records. A medically frail adult who misses the notice can lose coverage even if the exemption applies.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer covers the new Medicaid work requirement and who is exempt, including the 90-day window after coverage is dropped. The 20-page guide adds a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar, with a pack for each of the 51 states.

Get the Medicaid work-rule exemption guide and renewal checklist in the Renewal Organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.