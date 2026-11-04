Social Security survivor checks start at 71.5% of a late spouse’s benefit at age 60, but widows and widowers who remarry before 60 lose eligibility

Widows and widowers can start Social Security survivor checks as early as age 60, but the first check is worth 71.5% of the late spouse’s benefit, and a remarriage before 60 takes the benefit off the table. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sets both rules. The ages drop to 50 for a survivor with a disability.

The 71.5% is a starting point, not a ceiling. If a late spouse was due $2,000 a month, a survivor who applies at the earliest age would start at $1,430. SSA says the percentage rises the longer the survivor waits to apply.

Waiting is a trade. A survivor who holds off from 60 until full retirement age moves from $1,430 to as much as $2,000 on that benefit, a difference of up to $570 every month for the rest of the survivor’s life.

What a $2,000 benefit pays at each age

SSA’s survivor benefit page gives the climb in steps: over 75% at age 61, over 80% at 63 and over 90% at 65. On the same $2,000 benefit, that means more than $1,500 at 61, more than $1,600 at 63 and more than $1,800 at 65. The full amount, up to 100%, comes at the survivor’s own full retirement age.

That age can differ from the retirement age for a person’s own benefit. SSA puts the survivor full retirement age between 66 and 67 and runs a tool on its site that returns the exact month from a birth date.

For anyone widowed and thinking about marrying again, the date to watch is the 60th birthday. A survivor who remarries before 60 does not meet SSA’s eligibility rule. One who remarries at 60 or later still does. A survivor with a disability gets the same test at 50, so anyone in that spot should know the date before the wedding is set.

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What the remarriage rule says

SSA’s survivor eligibility page lists the condition in one line: the survivor must not have remarried before age 60, or before 50 with a disability. The same page asks that a spouse have been married at least nine months before the death. It adds that some survivors may qualify regardless of age and length of marriage.

A marriage is also something SSA wants to hear about. Its reporting page tells survivor beneficiaries to call promptly about changes such as marriage, income and custody. The number is 1-800-772-1213, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in most time zones.

The test turns on age at the time of the marriage. Someone who marries at 59 years and 11 months is still under 60 when the vows are said, and the rule as SSA words it looks at that date. SSA’s reporting page also lists direct deposit changes and contact details as updates to send in, and a child who is still in school at 18 needs Form SSA-1372 to keep benefits.

Ex-spouses, children and parents on the same record

A divorced spouse can collect on a former partner’s record if the marriage lasted at least 10 years, SSA says. Ex-spouses do not count toward the family maximum, the limit on what one worker’s record can pay out in total.

Children are covered, too. SSA says a child generally gets 75% of the parent’s benefit. An unmarried child qualifies at 17 or younger, at 18 or 19 while in school full time through grade 12, or at any age if a disability began by 21. When the family total runs over the maximum, SSA may lower everyone’s payment to stay under it.

Dependent parents are on the list as well. A parent 62 or older who was financially supported by a child who has died may be eligible.

A survivor check does not stack with a retirement check

A survivor who also has a retirement benefit does not collect both. SSA pays the better of the two and says the amounts are not added together. A survivor can start with one and switch later. SSA’s own example is taking the survivor check first and moving to the retirement check at 70, when that check is highest.

Work can change the math before full retirement age. SSA says a survivor’s payment may be temporarily reduced in a year when earnings pass an annual limit that depends on age. A survivor who is 65 or older, or has a disability, may also get Medicare based on the late spouse’s work history, and a spouse or some minor children can receive a one-time $255 lump-sum death payment.

A claim can be started at SSA’s survivor application page or by phone. SSA’s eligibility page is the source for who can collect. For a widow or widower close to 60, the open question is which date comes first, the wedding or the birthday.

Widowed and planning a wedding before 60?

A death in the family sets off a run of dates at once: the report to Social Security, the last payment, the survivor application and, for some, a new marriage. A survivor who gets one of them wrong can lose benefit money that the first-year paperwork was supposed to protect.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that includes a first-week checklist for when a spouse dies, including not spending the payment for the month of death. Part 7 covers taxes, spouses and survivors, so the checklist and the survivor questions sit in one place.

Get the widow’s first-week checklist and Social Security payment guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.