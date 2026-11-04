The IRS gives taxpayers whose refund deposit is rejected 30 days to add a bank account after a CP53E notice, or a paper check comes about six weeks later

Taxpayers whose refund cannot be deposited have 30 days from the date on an IRS notice to add a bank account, and the agency says a paper check goes out about six weeks later if nobody responds. The notice is called CP53E. The Internal Revenue Service sends it when a refund is ready to be paid but the bank information on the return is invalid, missing or rejected.

The letter is a side effect of a federal push to pay money electronically. Executive Order 14247, signed March 25, 2025, moved federal payments away from paper, and the IRS began phasing out paper refund checks on Sept. 30, 2025, to the extent the law allows. Filing a return has not changed. Only the way a refund arrives has.

Why the IRS mails a CP53E

The IRS explains on its CP53E notice page that the letter goes out in two situations. One is a return that shows a refund but lists bank details the IRS cannot use. The other is a return that showed a balance due, then was corrected by the IRS and now produces a refund, for example after unreported estimated payments or a math error.

That second group is easy to miss. A person who filed expecting to owe money may have no bank account on the return at all, and then a letter arrives about a refund. Anyone who gets a CP53E has a clock running from the date printed on the notice, not from the day the envelope is opened.

The IRS says the 30 days apply to adding or updating an account, or to picking one of the limited exceptions that allow a paper check. The page says the account must be reached through the taxpayer’s online account within that window for the refund to go by direct deposit.

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How the bank account gets added

The IRS says the update can only be made online. Employees cannot change bank information over the phone. A taxpayer signs in to, or creates, an IRS online account, opens Notifications on the account home page and selects Add bank account. That option shows up only after a CP53E has been issued, and the screens walk through the steps, including what to do for someone with no bank account at all.

The IRS says refund status can take two to five business days to update after the account is added. Taxpayers who signed up for refund status notifications can make the change as soon as the notification arrives. If a system problem blocks the page, the IRS says to read the message and try again later.

People who cannot get into their online account are pointed to IRS.help.id.me for help setting up or reaching it. Anyone who cannot find what they need online can call the toll-free number printed on the notice. The page also lists the Taxpayer Advocate Service and Low Income Taxpayer Clinics as sources of free help for those who qualify.

A bank account is not the only way to be paid electronically. The IRS says on its modern payments page that some mobile apps and prepaid debit cards that carry their own routing and account numbers can receive a refund. The agency tells filers to confirm the exact numbers with the provider first, and it names FDIC.gov/GetBanked and MyCreditUnion.gov for people who need to open an account.

What happens when nobody responds

The IRS says the refund is not forfeited if the 30 days pass. It is issued as a paper check after six weeks, and the Where’s My Refund tool shows the status. The IRS fact sheet FS-2026-02 says the same thing in plain terms: the refund will be released as a paper check after six weeks.

That leaves a trade-off. A taxpayer who answers within the window can get the money by direct deposit. A taxpayer who waits gets a check in the mail, which the IRS says is far more likely to be lost, stolen, altered or delayed than an electronic payment. The same fact sheet says limited exceptions to the paper check phase-out will be set up, and the CP53E page says some conditions let a taxpayer request a paper check through the online account.

The IRS has not listed every exception on these pages. Taxpayers without access to digital payment options may be eligible for Treasury-sponsored alternatives, the modern payments page says, with details still to come.

Rules that trip people up

The IRS says there is one chance. A bank account can be added or updated through the online account once, and a mistake cannot be corrected afterward. Anyone typing routing and account numbers should check them against a bank statement or check first.

The account has to be in the taxpayer’s own name, or a joint account the taxpayer shares. If the IRS cannot validate it, or if the bank rejects the deposit, the IRS issues a paper check instead.

Money can also be held back. The IRS says a refund may be reduced if the taxpayer has other outstanding liabilities, whether the money arrives by deposit or by check. A CP53E does not say the whole refund will arrive; it says how the IRS plans to pay whatever is left.

The page was last updated May 11, 2026, when the IRS added answers about account access problems, error messages, accounts that belong to someone else and how to tell whether a link or QR code on a notice is safe. The open question for anyone holding one of these letters is the date at the top of it.

Got a CP53E in the mailbox?

The risk is a date that slips by. The 30 days run from the notice date, a rejected deposit cannot be fixed after the one try, and a paper check six weeks out is a slower and less certain way to be paid.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit is a 20-page guide with a notice decoder that explains why a refund stalled and what each IRS letter is asking for. It also includes a refund status tracker spreadsheet for keeping the notice date, the response date and the expected arrival in one place. The bank-account update itself is done with the IRS, online, at no cost.

Get the notice decoder and refund tracker spreadsheet for a CP53E letter →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.