Food stamp recipients found to have broken SNAP rules on purpose lose benefits for 12 months the first time, 24 months the second time and permanently after a third

Under federal rules in effect now, a food stamp recipient found to have broken SNAP rules on purpose is cut off for 12 months the first time, 24 months the second time and permanently after a third finding. The penalties are written into the Department of Agriculture’s regulation on what states call an intentional program violation, or IPV. States apply them one person at a time, and only after a hearing, a court finding or a signed waiver.

Each finding counts as one occasion, and the next one costs more. A household that has already been through one finding is on the second rung if another is established later. Older adults who rely on SNAP for groceries need to know what the ladder is, who it hits and how a state has to prove a case before it starts.

How the 12-month, 24-month and permanent penalties work

The federal rule, 7 CFR 273.16, sets the periods. A person is disqualified for twelve months for a first intentional program violation and twenty-four months for a second. A third violation ends eligibility “permanently,” in the regulation’s words. The eCFR shows the section as current through October 2026, and its last change dates to a 2017 Food and Nutrition Service update.

Anyone who receives a state notice saying they broke SNAP rules on purpose has two paths to weigh right away: contest the charge at a hearing, or sign a waiver that gives up the hearing. Either way, the disqualification can start once guilt is admitted or found. That makes the notice itself the document to read closely, and the response date printed on it the one to put on a calendar.

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Georgia’s human services department spells out the starting point in its SNAP policy manual. A disqualification begins when a recipient admits guilt or is found guilty of an IPV, and guilt can be established through an administrative disqualification hearing, a court or a signed waiver of that hearing. The page was last revised in August 2024. Other states run their own versions of the process under the same federal rule.

Who loses benefits, and who does not

The regulation says state agencies “shall disqualify only the individual found to have committed the intentional Program violation.” The ban lands on that person’s share of the household’s SNAP benefits, not on every member of the home. A spouse or a grandchild who did nothing wrong is not the one disqualified.

Money is a separate matter. The same rule says the household is responsible for making restitution for the amount of any overpayment. USDA’s claims rule, 7 CFR 273.18, says that when a state recovers an IPV claim by reducing monthly benefits, the cut is limited to the greater of $20 a month or 20 percent of the monthly allotment, unless the household agrees to a larger amount.

How a state has to prove it

A state cannot simply declare a violation. At a hearing, the official must base the finding on “clear and convincing evidence,” a higher bar than a hunch or a mismatch in a record. The person accused can attend the hearing or waive it and accept the result, which is the choice the notice puts on the table. Georgia’s manual treats a signed waiver as a way guilt is established, so the penalty can follow without a hearing ever being held.

There is a catch for anyone who loses. The regulation says no further administrative appeal exists after an adverse state-level hearing. The person can still go to court, but the state’s own appeal ladder ends at that hearing, so the hearing is where the case is won or lost inside the agency.

Violations that skip the ladder

Some conduct carries a longer penalty from the first finding. The same federal section sets these periods:

Trading SNAP benefits for a controlled substance, when a court makes the finding: 24 months the first time and permanent the second.

Trading benefits for firearms, ammunition or explosives: permanent the first time.

Trafficking benefits with an aggregate value of $500 or more, on conviction: permanent the first time.

A false statement about identity or place of residence to collect multiple benefits at once: ten years.

Those carve-outs are narrow and tied to a court finding or a conviction in most cases, so they are not what most households will see. Georgia’s policy page lists the same exceptions, including the $500 line for selling benefits. The 12-month, 24-month and permanent ladder is the baseline for an ordinary intentional violation.

States send their own notice forms, so the hearing deadline, the waiver option and the date a disqualification would begin are the lines on the letter that control for any one household. The federal rule sets the penalty. The state’s paperwork sets the clock, and it is the clock that decides whether a household gets to make its case at all.

Got a SNAP violation notice?

A violation finding starts a clock, and a missed hearing date or an unread waiver can let a disqualification begin before a household has made its case. The story here is about a penalty, but the same household also has recertification and reporting dates that still have to be met for everyone who stays on SNAP.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that covers SNAP recertification, reporting changes and EBT problems. It comes with 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, so notice dates and renewal dates sit in one place.

Keep every SNAP notice and recertification date in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.