Looking for a loyal friend in Maidens, VA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Goochland Animal Protection

Location: Maidens, VA

Maidens, VA Contact: (804) 556-5302

Cookie is a handsome Beagle/Jack Russell mix with a classic white-and-black coat. He’s an adult pup, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion, Cookie could be your match.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Goochland Animal Protection

Location: Maidens, VA

Maidens, VA Contact: (804) 556-5302

Cowboy is a striking white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big presence and an even bigger heart. As an adult dog, he’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.

👉 Meet Cowboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Goochland Animal Protection

Location: Maidens, VA

Maidens, VA Contact: (804) 556-5302

Millie is a young Beagle mix puppy with a sweet black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with her new family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of learning together, Millie may be the one.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maidens, VA, please consider visiting Goochland Animal Protection or giving them a call at (804) 556-5302 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.