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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Maidens, VA
Looking for a loyal friend in Maidens, VA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.
Cookie
- Breed: Beagle / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Goochland Animal Protection
- Location: Maidens, VA
- Contact: (804) 556-5302
Cookie is a handsome Beagle/Jack Russell mix with a classic white-and-black coat. He’s an adult pup, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion, Cookie could be your match.
👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cowboy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Goochland Animal Protection
- Location: Maidens, VA
- Contact: (804) 556-5302
Cowboy is a striking white Pit Bull Terrier mix with a big presence and an even bigger heart. As an adult dog, he’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who will give him structure, exercise, and affection.
👉 Meet Cowboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Goochland Animal Protection
- Location: Maidens, VA
- Contact: (804) 556-5302
Millie is a young Beagle mix puppy with a sweet black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with her new family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of learning together, Millie may be the one.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Maidens, VA, please consider visiting Goochland Animal Protection or giving them a call at (804) 556-5302 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.