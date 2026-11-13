The Bergen County Fire Academy at the Law & Public Safety Institute is holding an Incident Safety Officer course at the Lyndhurst Fire Department on November 23–24 and December 1–2 for firefighters seeking safety officer training. The class covers how to identify hazards, manage operational risk, improve firefighter safety, and support command-level decisions. To apply, email an application to FireScheduling@BergenCountyNJ.gov; seats are limited.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bergen County Fire Academy at the Law & Public Safety Institute