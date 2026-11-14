Mahwah is buzzing with science and medical device work right now, especially around clinical research and quality systems. If you’ve got a life sciences or engineering background, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Mahwah, NJ (Hybrid, up to 40% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,800 – $191,400/year (US20 range)

This role supports joint replacement clinical studies from start to finish, including site monitoring, data review, and compliance checks. Good fit if you have 4+ years of clinical research with site monitoring and want a mix of field work and office time plus strong benefits.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Remote (supports Mahwah-based team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,700 – $207,400/year (range varies by US band/location)

This is a remote scientific writing and clinical evidence role, leading Clinical Evaluation Reports and related documents for global regulatory submissions. Ideal if you have 4+ years in regulatory/clinical evaluation for medical devices and enjoy literature reviews, data analysis, and cross-functional project work.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing (supporting Stryker)

(supporting Stryker) Location: Remote (EST hours; Mahwah, NJ client)

Type: Temporary, 18-month contract

Pay: $58/hour

You’ll help fold products and processes into Stryker’s Quality Management System, doing QMS gap assessments and controlled document writing (SOPs, work instructions, forms, process maps). Great for someone with 3+ years in quality systems/QMS documentation who wants remote work and clear project-based goals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.