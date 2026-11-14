Mahwah’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in custom fabrication and medical devices. If you like hands-on work and organized shops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dimensional Worldwide Inc.

Dimensional Worldwide Inc. Location: Mahwah, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person, hourly

Category: Custom fabrication (events, exhibits, tech integration)

Lead day-to-day shop fabrication or step in as the Assistant Foreman while you grow into the role. You’ll guide union carpenters and fabricators, keep projects moving, and stay hands-on with builds. Health care and retirement are provided through the Carpenters’ 252 CBA.

Employer: Dimensional Worldwide Inc.

Dimensional Worldwide Inc. Location: Mahwah, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person, salaried

Salary: Around $150k, negotiable

Category: Custom fabrication leadership

Run a 120,000 sq ft custom fabrication shop focused on entertainment, exhibits, and events. You’ll own scheduling, staffing, and workflow, and sit on the production leadership team. Comes with a benefits package including medical and 401(k).

Employer: Stryker

Location: Mahwah, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm, optional OT)

Pay: $31.90/hour

Inspect incoming parts for a major medical device manufacturer using CMM, optical comparators, and other precision tools. This role is great if you know GD&T, like detailed work, and want strong health, financial, and retirement benefits at a global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.