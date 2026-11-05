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🎓 Mahwah NJ Education Jobs with Multiple Openings
Mahwah has some nice options right now if you enjoy working with young kids. A couple of local schools are hiring for both full-time and part-time classroom roles.
Teacher Toddler
- Employer: Apple Montessori Schools
- Location: Mahwah, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Salary: $42,000 – $47,000/year
Lead your own toddler classroom using a modern Montessori approach. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree (elementary ed preferred), like planning lessons, and want strong perks like PTO, dental/vision options, childcare discount, and professional development/CEUs.
Teacher Assistant Infant, Toddler, Preschool and Floater
- Employer: Apple Montessori Schools
- Location: Mahwah, NJ
- Type: Full-time, various shifts (8:00 am–1:00 pm, 1:00 pm–6:30 pm, 3:00 pm–6:30 pm)
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Support lead teachers across infant, toddler, and preschool rooms in a Montessori setting. Great if you have a HS diploma/GED, love working with kids, and want flexible shifts plus benefits like PTO, childcare discount, and training.
Part Time Teacher Assistant
- Employer: Bells Little Learners
- Location: Mahwah, NJ
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Pay: $16.50 – $18.00/hour
Help care for infants in a small, nurturing setting—supporting feeding, diapering, naps, and play. Ideal if you have infant experience, strong communication with parents, and can keep a calm, safe classroom.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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