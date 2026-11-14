🚍 Putnam County’s public bus system, Putnam Area Rapid Transit (PART), is adding more weekend options on its PART 2 Mahopac–Jefferson Valley route.

Starting Saturday, November 14, 2026, the PART 2 bus will run on Saturdays with hourly service from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This means buses will run about once every hour along the Mahopac–Jefferson Valley route.

There are also new trips heading back toward Mahopac from Putnam Plaza. These new Mahopac-bound departures from Putnam Plaza will leave at:

9:00 AM

11:00 AM

1:00 PM

PART’s main office is at 841 Fair St., Carmel, NY 10512, and the public phone number is (845) 878-7433 (RIDE).

The notice is also provided in Spanish. It explains the same changes: starting 14 de noviembre de 2026, la ruta PART 2 (Mahopac – Jefferson Valley) tendrá servicio los sábados cada hora entre las 8:00 a.m. y las 3:00 p.m., con nuevas salidas hacia Mahopac desde Putnam Plaza a las 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. y 1:00 p.m.

For full route details and any updates, riders can visit the PART transportation page at www.putnamcountyny.gov/transportation or call (845) 878-7433.