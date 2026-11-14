Pit bull mix available for adoption in Youngstown

A young adult pit bull mix named Musketeer is available for adoption through the Mahoning County Dog Warden at 1230 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 after being found near W Calla and Youngstown Salem Rd on 2026-10-30; he is 61 lbs, dog-friendly, and has a good temperament, but his behavior with kids and cats is unknown. Adoption fees range from $200–$250, based on the dog’s weight at spay/neuter, and include surgery, rabies vaccine, Lyme test, heartworm test, dewormer, DAPP vaccine, and a dog license, and the non-profit Friends of Fido will cover the first round of training for any dog adopted from the pound. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:00–4:30, Tuesday–Thursday 8:00–5:30, and Saturday 9:00–12:00 noon; apply online and the staff will call to schedule a visit once approved: Adoption application.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mahoning County Dog Warden