Senior dog Dixon available for adoption

Mahoning County Dog Warden is seeking a new home for Dixon, an 11½-year-old, 55 lb mixed-breed senior dog whose former home was red tagged and who cannot be reclaimed by his owners. Dixon is dog-friendly, lived with another dog and a child, and needs a safe, permanent home; adoption fees at the shelter range from $200–$250 depending on weight and include spay/neuter, vaccines, tests, dewormer, and a dog license, and Friends of Fido will cover the cost of the first round of training for any adopted dog. Interested adopters can apply online, then visit Mahoning County Dog Warden, 1230 N Meridian Rd, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 during office hours (Mon–Wed–Fri 8:00–4:30, Tue–Thu 8:00–5:30, Sat 9:00–12:00) or call 330-740-2205 for details. Apply here: https://www.mahoningcountyoh.gov/FormCenter/Contact-Forms-5/Dog-Warden-Adoption-Application-66

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mahoning County Dog Warden