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Mahoning County

Dog Warden seeks info on deceased dog on Vaughn Ave

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DC7vd_1Goben4I00

The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking for information after a female mixed-breed dog was found deceased, wrapped in a sheet, in a lot on Vaughn Ave, ZIP 44505. The dog was still wearing a leash and collar when a deputy found her. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-740-2205.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mahoning County Dog Warden

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