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Mahoning County
Dog Warden seeks info on deceased dog on Vaughn Ave
6 days ago
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking for information after a female mixed-breed dog was found deceased, wrapped in a sheet, in a lot on Vaughn Ave, ZIP 44505. The dog was still wearing a leash and collar when a deputy found her. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-740-2205.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mahoning County Dog Warden
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