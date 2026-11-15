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🎁 Community Freebies in Magnolia — Holiday Decor & More
Magnolia neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, from holiday lights to backyard friends. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Vintage-Style Christmas Bubble Lights and Outdoor CHRISTMAS Lights
Item: Vintage-style Christmas bubble lights and outdoor C-9 lights
Condition: Not stated, but includes spare bulbs
Location: Decker Place, Magnolia, TX (pickup/meet-up at Stagecoach/Decker Prairie Road Chevron)
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Bubble lights with yellow and red bulbs
- 6 strings with 7 lights each
- 3 strings with 15 lights each
- Extra spare bulbs included
- Also includes lots of 7W C-9 bulbs and 10 strings of outdoor lights
If you want to decorate your home or yard for the holidays, this is a big bundle of classic-style lights. The poster asks that you message them on Nextdoor to arrange a meet-up at the Chevron on Stagecoach/Decker Prairie Road.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rooster Free
Item: 5 roosters needing new homes
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westwood, Magnolia, TX, near FM 1488 & FM 2978
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster has five roosters that are free and need to be picked up today. This could be a good fit if you already keep chickens and know how to care for roosters.
Pickup is in the Westwood area near the 1488 & 2978 intersection. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange a time and get exact directions.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Magnolia tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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