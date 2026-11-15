Magnolia neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, from holiday lights to backyard friends. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Vintage-style Christmas bubble lights and outdoor C-9 lights

Condition: Not stated, but includes spare bulbs

Location: Decker Place, Magnolia, TX (pickup/meet-up at Stagecoach/Decker Prairie Road Chevron)

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Bubble lights with yellow and red bulbs

6 strings with 7 lights each

with 3 strings with 15 lights each

with Extra spare bulbs included

included Also includes lots of 7W C-9 bulbs and 10 strings of outdoor lights

If you want to decorate your home or yard for the holidays, this is a big bundle of classic-style lights. The poster asks that you message them on Nextdoor to arrange a meet-up at the Chevron on Stagecoach/Decker Prairie Road.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 5 roosters needing new homes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westwood, Magnolia, TX, near FM 1488 & FM 2978

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has five roosters that are free and need to be picked up today. This could be a good fit if you already keep chickens and know how to care for roosters.

Pickup is in the Westwood area near the 1488 & 2978 intersection. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange a time and get exact directions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Magnolia tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.