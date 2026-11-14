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🐶 Gentle, Quirky Dogs in Magnolia TX Ready for Adoption
Magnolia has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has their own story and is waiting at CAMO Rescue for a family to love.
Brody Theodore
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: ~13 lbs
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: CAMO Rescue
Brody is a small, gentle-hearted boy with a shy side. He may hang back at first, but he’s curious and wants to explore and make friends at his own pace. With a calm home and patient people, his sweet personality is ready to blossom.
If you’re looking for a quieter companion who will bond deeply once he feels safe, Brody could be your match.
👉 Meet Brody Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Drakey Bagels
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Senior (about 11 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Weight: ~28 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: CAMO Rescue
Drakey Bagels is an older gentleman with a big personality. He’s funny, friendly, and loves his treats. He’s curious about other dogs, though still figuring out how he feels about them.
If you enjoy a dog with character and charm, and you have room in your heart for a senior, Drakey might be the perfect buddy.
👉 Meet Drakey Bagels and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calle
- Breed: Terrier/Schnauzer-type mix (small)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Weight: ~9 lbs
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: CAMO Rescue
Calle is a tiny, cautious girl who is still learning that people can be kind. Human touch and close handling are new and a bit overwhelming for her right now, so she’ll need a very patient, gentle home.
She isn’t a cuddle bug yet, but with time, routine, and understanding, she has a chance to slowly build trust and feel safe.
👉 Meet Calle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Magnolia, TX, consider visiting CAMO Rescue to meet these dogs in person or call to ask about them:
- CAMO Rescue – Contact: check the Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest phone and email details.
Opening your home to a rescue dog changes two lives: theirs and yours. Please share these pups with friends and neighbors in the area.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.