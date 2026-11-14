Magnolia has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has their own story and is waiting at CAMO Rescue for a family to love.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Weight: ~13 lbs

~13 lbs Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: CAMO Rescue

Brody is a small, gentle-hearted boy with a shy side. He may hang back at first, but he’s curious and wants to explore and make friends at his own pace. With a calm home and patient people, his sweet personality is ready to blossom.

If you’re looking for a quieter companion who will bond deeply once he feels safe, Brody could be your match.

👉 Meet Brody Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Senior (about 11 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Weight: ~28 lbs

~28 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: CAMO Rescue

Drakey Bagels is an older gentleman with a big personality. He’s funny, friendly, and loves his treats. He’s curious about other dogs, though still figuring out how he feels about them.

If you enjoy a dog with character and charm, and you have room in your heart for a senior, Drakey might be the perfect buddy.

👉 Meet Drakey Bagels and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier/Schnauzer-type mix (small)

Terrier/Schnauzer-type mix (small) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Weight: ~9 lbs

~9 lbs Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: CAMO Rescue

Calle is a tiny, cautious girl who is still learning that people can be kind. Human touch and close handling are new and a bit overwhelming for her right now, so she’ll need a very patient, gentle home.

She isn’t a cuddle bug yet, but with time, routine, and understanding, she has a chance to slowly build trust and feel safe.

👉 Meet Calle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Magnolia, TX, consider visiting CAMO Rescue to meet these dogs in person or call to ask about them:

CAMO Rescue – Contact: check the Adopt-a-Pet listing for the latest phone and email details.

Opening your home to a rescue dog changes two lives: theirs and yours. Please share these pups with friends and neighbors in the area.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.