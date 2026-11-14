Healthcare hiring around Magnolia, TX is steady right now, especially for hands-on patient care and dental roles. If you like helping people one-on-one, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Pathfinder Home Health

Pathfinder Home Health Location: Magnolia, TX (covers Conroe, Montgomery, Magnolia )

Magnolia, TX (covers ) Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work in patients’ homes providing personal care, safe transfers, light support with meds, and help keeping the home clean and safe. You’ll work under an RN, so it’s a good fit if you’re a CNA with home health, hospital, or nursing home experience and like flexible, field-based work.

Employer: Granny's Helping Hand LLC

Location: Magnolia, TX 77354

Magnolia, TX 77354 Type: Part-time (Mon/Wed/Fri, ~8:30–11:30 a.m., may adjust)

(Mon/Wed/Fri, ~8:30–11:30 a.m., may adjust) Pay: $60–$70 per day, bi-weekly pay

Support a young adult at home with independence skills, movement, community outings, and daily routines. Great if you’re purpose-driven, comfortable with I/DD, and want short daytime shifts plus flexible schedule, life insurance, and rewards program.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Magnolia, TX

Magnolia, TX Type: Not specified (in-person, hands-on care)

Not specified (in-person, hands-on care) Pay: From $13.00 per hour

Hands-on role helping with ADLs, bathing, grooming, transfers, meals, light cleaning, and transportation in home or care settings. Good match if you have caregiving experience, strong communication, and comfort with seniors or people with disabilities.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. – Castle Dental

Location: Magnolia, TX

Magnolia, TX Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $50.00–$52.00 per hour

Full-time hygiene role with Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. schedule, strong hourly pay, and a full benefits package plus CEs and training. Open to new grads and experienced RDHs who want a stable, team-based office with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can often be adjusted for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.