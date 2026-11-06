🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Magnolia, TX

Magnolia has some very special dogs hoping to meet their forever families. Each one is already in Magnolia, TX with CAMO Rescue and ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: CAMO Rescue

Location: Magnolia, TX

About Lala Austin:

Lala Austin is a sweet, gentle lap dog who loves being close to her people. She enjoys attention, affection, and praise, and is happiest when she’s snuggled up with her favorite humans. She is friendly with other dogs and has a soft, loving personality.

She is working on her potty training, so she’ll need a patient family willing to keep helping her learn.

Contact for Lala Austin:

CAMO Rescue

Phone: (281) 919-7297 (main rescue line)

👉 Meet Lala Austin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (large)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (large) Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Adult (about 7 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: CAMO Rescue

Location: Magnolia, TX

About Odie Bee:

Odie Bee is a sweet soul with a gentle heart and lots of love left to give. He was rescued from a euthanasia list and is now safe with CAMO Rescue, waiting for the forever family he truly deserves.

He’s a calm, loving boy who just wants a home where he can enjoy all the good things in life and be cherished.

Contact for Odie Bee:

CAMO Rescue

Phone: (281) 919-7297

👉 Meet Odie Bee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Maltipoo)

Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Maltipoo) Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 7 lbs

About 7 lbs Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: CAMO Rescue

Location: Listed through Magnolia, TX (Bam Bam is noted as “San Antonio” in his name)

About Bam Bam:

Bam Bam is a tiny 7‑month‑old Maltipoo with a big personality. He’s the perfect mix of playful and cuddly. He loves to have fun, gets along well with other dogs, and then happily curls up next to his favorite human for snuggle time.

If you’re looking for a small companion with a loving nature and lots of charm, Bam Bam might be your match.

Contact for Bam Bam:

CAMO Rescue

Phone: (281) 919-7297

👉 Meet Bam Bam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Magnolia, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their stories with friends and neighbors. A quick share or call could be the step that helps them find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.