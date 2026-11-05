🏥 Magnolia, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Magnolia, TX is steady right now, with strong options in both human and animal care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health (Emergency Pet Care of Texas)

Ethos Veterinary Health (Emergency Pet Care of Texas) Location: Magnolia, TX

Type: Full-time, overnight (3×12s, rotating weekends)

Pay: $26–$30/hr (based on experience/credentials)

Fast-paced emergency vet hospital where you’ll handle critical cases, anesthesia monitoring, lab work, radiology, and client education. Comes with a full benefits package (401k match, health/dental/vision, PTO, pet discounts, tuition help) and lots of hands-on emergency/critical care experience.

Employer: Bear Branch Animal Hospital (Vetcor)

Location: Magnolia, TX (minutes from The Woodlands)

Type: Full-time, small animal

Pay: Not listed

Modern 100% small animal clinic with a 4-day work week, no weekends, no on-call, and about 15 patients per doctor per day so you can slow down and do thorough medicine. Great for both experienced DVMs and new grads, with strong mentorship, advanced equipment (ultrasound, laser, Phovia, etc.), and a very team-focused culture.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Magnolia, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hr (hourly range, based on experience and location factors)

Community pharmacy role where you’ll counsel patients, give vaccines, and lead the pharmacy team. Offers competitive pay, PTO, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, student loan support, and clear paths into leadership or corporate roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.