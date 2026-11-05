Sustained, severe and widespread vandalism forces city to close park’s public restrooms

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One Mississippi city has been forced to close its public park restrooms after extensive vandalism shattered fixtures and damaged electrical systems.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the facilities at Avent Park and the Oxford Skate Park have been closed indefinitely following sustained, severe and widespread destruction. Toilets, electrical outlets, and multiple other interior fixtures were damaged beyond repair.

Officials said the repeated damage has created substantial repair costs and forced the city to close facilities normally open to the community.

Effective immediately, city maintenance crews have locked the restrooms at both Avent Park and the skate park until further notice while remediation efforts and safety evaluations take place.

Detectives with the Oxford Police Department have launched an active investigation to identify those responsible for the property destruction.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the vandalism or potential suspects to contact the Oxford Police Department directly at 662-232-2400.