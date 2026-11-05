66-year-old Mississippi woman dies following ATV accident

Stock photo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 66-year-old Mississippi woman died Tuesday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle accident in rural Jefferson County, authorities confirmed.

The Natchez Democrat newspaper reports that Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey identified the victim as Lisa Aldridge McIntosh.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:02 p.m. Tuesday after McIntosh’s family reported the fatal crash.

Sheriff Bailey said McIntosh was visiting her ex-husband, Gordon McGarry, when she took an ATV out for a solo ride. After leaving his house, McGarry returned to the property and realized McIntosh had not returned. He began searching the surrounding area for McIntosh.

McGarry eventually located McIntosh along Brown Road, just off Highway 553.

Preliminary findings by investigators indicate that McIntosh lost control while operating the vehicle.

Sheriff Bailey said that McIntosh likely hit some kind of hole and that the vehicle hit an embankment and it overturned.

Emergency officials pronounced McIntosh deceased at the scene. The incident remains under standard review by local authorities.