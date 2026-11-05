Interstate chase from Alabama into Mississippi results in arrest of carjacking suspects

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An interstate pursuit from Alabama into Mississippi ended with the arrest of two carjacking suspects Thursday morning.

The pursuit began in Alabama when Mobile County sheriff’s deputies chased the suspects’ vehicle westward on Interstate 10 across state lines into Mississippi, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A Jackson County deputy located and followed the vehicle, prompting the driver to pull over near mile marker 55 on I-10, close to the Highway 57 interchange.

Both suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot into the wood line along the north side of the westbound lanes. A heavy multi-agency search ensued, and law enforcement captured both individuals shortly after they entered the tree line.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Gautier Police Department assisted in the pursuit and perimeter search. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspects or the specific charges they face.