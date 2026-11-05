Former Mississippi deputy chancery clerk sentenced to prison for covering up thousands in stolen funds

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A former Mississippi deputy chancery clerk has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to altering records to conceal more than $13,000 in stolen public funds, state officials announced.

A judge sentenced Christy Hodge to three years behind bars, followed by two years of probation, on three counts of alteration of records. She was also ordered to pay just under $2,000 in court fines and fees.

The Jones County deputy clerk was arrested in July 2026 following an investigation by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office. Investigators determined that between June and August 2025, Hodge altered and submitted fraudulent bank statements to cover up the theft of $13,356.89 in public money, which she diverted for personal use.

According to officials, the county recovered the full amount of stolen funds and returned it following her arrest.

Authorities remind the public that suspected fraud involving public funds can be reported to the State Auditor’s Office online at osa.ms.gov or by calling 1-800-321-1275 during regular business hours.