Students hospitalized after Mississippi school bus wreck with log truck

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Several students were transported to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a school bus collided with a log truck, district officials confirmed.

The collision occurred at about 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2026, according to a statement from the Noxubee County School District.

While injuries were reported at the scene, district officials confirmed there were no fatalities. Emergency medical responders transported the involved students to Macon General Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

School officials said they notified parents and guardians of the injured students immediately after the crash.

Law enforcement is investigating the cause of the collision, and district officials said they will provide additional details as more information becomes available.