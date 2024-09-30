Open in App
    Teens lead Mississippi officers on chase, including blocked roads for movie filming

    By Magnolia State Live,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBxb9_0vodCxRY00

    Four teenagers are in custody following a high-speed chase that started after they fled a traffic stop on Nissan Parkway in Madison County.

    WLBT News in Jackson reports that the incident occurred at 10:11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, according to a press release from Madison County Constable Richard “Taco” Johnson.

    Constable Johnson attempted to stop a 2016 black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation, but the vehicle refused to pull over. The driver led authorities on a chase, heading east before turning onto Highway 51. The pursuit continued south through both residential and commercial areas, disregarding traffic safety measures.

    At one point, the vehicle sped through an area where traffic had been halted in both directions due to a film shoot. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, assisting with the road closure for the production, were ignored by the driver, who nearly struck a deputy positioned at the north end of the closure.

    The chase ended when the driver lost control of the Dodge Charger and crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Highway 51 and Hard Times Road. All four occupants of the vehicle, each 18 years old, attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by law enforcement.

    The suspects now face multiple charges. All four are charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The driver faces additional charges, including felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and improper start.

    The suspects are being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

