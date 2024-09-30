Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Magnolia State Live

    Mississippi man killed after hitting horses in middle of road

    By Magnolia State Live,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gYwZ_0vobsDZS00
    Stock photo

    A Mississippi man was killed in a wreck after running into horses standing in the middle of a rural highway.

    Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Preston Nichelson, 32, of Pickens, was killed in the wreck that occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 26.

    Nichelson was traveling on Highway 17 in Holmes County when he hit two horses in the middle of the roadway.

    Nichelson was in a 2005 Dodge Charger that overturned after hitting them.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    8 Year Old Madison Girl Dead After Getting Struck by School Bus
    Mississippi News Group6 hours ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Female alligator breaks Mississippi record by nearly a foot
    Magnolia State Live23 days ago
    Parts of Mississippi brace for heavy winds, rainfall from tropical storm in Gulf
    Magnolia State Live23 days ago
    Police officer charged with rape
    BBC19 hours ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Mississippi Police Dept. Routinely Discriminates Against Black People: DOJ
    BIN: Black Information Network5 days ago
    Mississippi coroner behind botched death notifications says she'll retire
    NBC News1 day ago
    Two Mississippi cities rank among ‘Most Instagrammable’ towns in America, according to new survey
    Magnolia State Live13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    James Earl Jones, legendary actor with Mississippi roots dies at 93
    Magnolia State Live23 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    How Mississippi Are You? 18 Signs You’re a True Mississippian
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    North Carolina Cops Accused of Barricading Grocery Store after Hurricane, Refusing to Sell Baby Formula and Diapers
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Counties with the most assisted-living facilities in Mississippi
    Magnolia State Live13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Reporter Who Exposed Brett Favre And Mississippi Gov’s Fraud Faces Jail For Not Revealing Sources
    Black Enterprise6 days ago
    Boy, 6, screamed ‘Mummy… I’m going to die’ as he was pinned by car after being ‘rammed by farmer for stealing orange’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy