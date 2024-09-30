Mississippi man killed after hitting horses in middle of road

Stock photo

A Mississippi man was killed in a wreck after running into horses standing in the middle of a rural highway.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Preston Nichelson, 32, of Pickens, was killed in the wreck that occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Nichelson was traveling on Highway 17 in Holmes County when he hit two horses in the middle of the roadway.

Nichelson was in a 2005 Dodge Charger that overturned after hitting them.