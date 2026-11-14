Manufacturing is busy around Magnolia, MS right now, especially in wood products. If you’ve got mill, maintenance, or leadership experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Location: Magnolia, MS (McComb lumber facility support)

(McComb lumber facility support) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $98,800–$148,200 + annual bonus target 10% of base pay

Lead daily operations for the sawmill and log yard, and be a key part of the McComb leadership team. This role is heavy on people leadership, safety, and process improvement, with strong benefits, 3 weeks of vacation in year one, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match and 5% annual contribution.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Location: Magnolia, MS

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $27.02–$36.06/hour + $1,000 hiring bonus

Hands-on role keeping high-tech mill equipment running: lubrication, mechanical repairs, pneumatics, hydraulics, welding, and fabrication. Good fit if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance experience, can work rotating shifts, and want stable work with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Location: Magnolia, MS (McComb lumber mill)

(McComb lumber mill) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $82,500–$123,800 + annual bonus target 7% of base pay

Lead the maintenance team at the McComb lumber facility, focusing on safety, preventive and predictive maintenance, and reliability. Ideal if you have industrial maintenance leadership experience (wood products a plus) and are comfortable with CMMS/SAP, troubleshooting, and coaching a team. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with match and 5% annual contribution, 3 weeks vacation, and 11 paid holidays.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.