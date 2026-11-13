Magnolia’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in behavioral health. If you like close-knit teams and psych/mental health work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Freedom Behavioral / Beacham Memorial

Freedom Behavioral / Beacham Memorial Location: Magnolia, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Psych LPN role where you’ll assess, plan, and provide hands-on nursing care while working closely with RNs, patients, and families. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, supplemental insurance, 401(k), and PTO. Requires LPN license in good standing, 1+ year experience, and CPR certification.

Employer: Freedom Behavioral Magnolia

Freedom Behavioral Magnolia Location: Magnolia, MS

Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts, 2/3 rotating schedule

, 12-hour shifts, Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Direct-care role in a growing acute psychiatric hospital moving toward a 24-bed facility. You’ll support adolescent psych patients with daily care, safety checks, and therapeutic activities. Perks include good staff-to-patient ratios, medical, dental, vision, Rx, generous PTO, and 401(k) with company match. CNA experience/certification and geriatric psych experience are preferred. Post-offer drug test and federal background check required.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.