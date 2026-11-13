Healthcare hiring in Magnolia, AR is steady right now, especially for nurses and wellness pros. If you like patient education, cardiometabolic care, or post-op recovery, these are worth a look.

Employer: MAGNOLIA SURGERY CENTER

MAGNOLIA SURGERY CENTER Location: Magnolia, AR (in-person)

(in-person) Employment type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: From $40.00/hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, Employee assistance program

You’ll care for patients right after cardiac cath procedures—monitoring vitals and telemetry, managing pain and IVs, and watching access sites closely. Great fit if you’re an RN with post-procedure, cardiac, ICU, or telemetry experience who likes fast-paced recovery work and close teamwork with the cath lab.

Employer: Main Line Health / Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI)

Location: Magnolia, AR

Employment type: Part Time or Full Time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. , Fri 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. (plus extra hours as needed)

Mon–Thu , Fri (plus extra hours as needed) Travel: About 50%

This role focuses on nutrition education and diabetes self‑management for patients and families. You’ll design and teach nutrition programs, provide medical nutrition therapy, and support a Patient Centered Medical Home model—ideal if you’re a Registered & Licensed Dietitian who enjoys teaching and community outreach.

Employer: Main Line Health / Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI)

Location: Magnolia, AR

Employment type: Full Time (Exempt)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. , Fri 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. (plus extra hours as needed)

Mon–Thu , Fri (plus extra hours as needed) Travel: Up to 50%

As an RN Health Coach, you’ll support patients with diabetes and cardiometabolic conditions, helping them set goals, understand their data, and stick with treatment plans. Good match if you’re an Arkansas-licensed RN who likes one‑on‑one coaching, group education, and working closely with a care team.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.