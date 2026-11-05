🛒 Magnolia, AR Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Magnolia’s retail scene is steady right now, with big brands hiring and offering room to grow. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #83

Walmart Supercenter Location: 60 Highway 79 N, Magnolia, AR 71753

Type: Full-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Help customers have a smooth visit by keeping carts clean, organized, and ready to go, rain or shine. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and even tuition paid through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Magnolia, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.75 – $13.50 per hour, plus performance-based incentive pay

Work face-to-face and over the phone with customers to help them stay on track with lease-to-own payments and move toward owning their furniture and electronics. You’ll get Sundays off, paid time off, medical/vision/dental options, 401(k) with match, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Bank (Operations Center)

Location: Magnolia, AR

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face of the bank through an interactive teller machine, handling deposits, withdrawals, and questions over video. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like helping people understand their accounts and banking options.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.