🛒 Magnolia, AR Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles Hiring Now

Magnolia’s retail scene is steady right now, with several part-time roles that are great for building experience or adding extra income. Here are a few solid options hiring locally.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: Magnolia, AR 71753

Pay: $14.00/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions )

(top 25% earn ) Type: Part-time

Help shoppers find the right phones, upgrades, and accessories while earning base pay plus commission. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying active on your feet, and want room to grow in sales.

Employer: Hollywood Cleaners Ruston

Location: Magnolia, AR

Pay: $12.00–$14.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Take on a trusted “ownership-style” role opening/closing the store, handling cash, and keeping customers happy. Comes with 401(k) + company match and employee discounts on dry cleaning.

Employer: Cato Fashions

Location: Magnolia, AR

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Support store operations, staff, and merchandising at a women’s fashion retailer focused on affordable style. Best for someone with 2+ years retail management experience who enjoys leading a team and driving sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.