Magna’s retail scene is busy, and AutoZone is hiring across several roles. Good fit if you like helping people, staying active, and don’t mind a flexible schedule.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Magna, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store while still keeping a part-time schedule. You’ll support the manager, guide the team, watch sales and inventory, and keep customer service at “WOW” level.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time leadership role for someone who likes sales, coaching others, and staying on top of store goals. Great if you want to grow into higher management in automotive retail.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline customer role helping people find the right parts, stocking shelves, and doing simple installs like wipers and batteries. Good for someone 18+ with basic car knowledge who likes talking with customers.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a key leadership spot running daily operations, coaching the team, and driving sales and profit. Best for someone with proven leadership and some automotive parts knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—AutoZone often has similar roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.