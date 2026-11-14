Magna’s logistics scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on warehouse work and higher-level planning roles. If you like keeping materials, parts, and packages moving, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Sector

Northrop Grumman – Space Sector Location: Magna or Promontory, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,400–$152,200/year (range varies by level)

Plan and coordinate materials for major space and defense programs—using MRP, BOMs, and ERP tools to keep production on track. Great fit if you have several years of supply chain or planning experience and want to grow with a big-name aerospace employer.

Employer: Knife River Corporation

Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the shop by picking up parts from vendors and helping keep the parts room clean and organized. Good for someone with a clean driving record who doesn’t mind lifting, odd hours, and learning on the job.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Magna, UT – Magna Hub

Type: Part-time and full-time

Part-time and full-time Pay: $20.40–$23.40/hour to start (+ $2/hr differential for full-time at Magna Hub)

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages—basically paid workouts. Weekly pay, strong benefits, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement from day one make this a solid pick if you want flexibility and growth.

Employer: Vallen USA

Location: Magna, UT (onsite at customer location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of purchasing, vendor follow-up, and inventory support right at the customer site. Good match if you have customer service experience, like working with computers and ERP systems, and want a path into supply chain and procurement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.