Magna’s got a solid mix of driving and heavy equipment jobs right now, from part‑time store routes to full‑time construction work with overtime.

Below are several transportation openings you can scan fast and apply to online.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Magna, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and handle returns and pickups—no CDL required. Good fit if you like cars, want flexible hours, and want access to benefits even as part-time, plus clear paths to grow inside a big, stable company.

Employer: Lyndon Jones Construction, Inc.

Location: Magna, UT (field work around the valley)

(field work around the valley) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour, about 40 hrs/week, overtime potential

Haul aggregate and equipment to and from jobsites for a locally owned excavation company that’s been around 30+ years. Weekly paychecks, health insurance after 90 days, and 401(k) with match + PTO after probation make this strong for experienced CDL drivers who like steady outdoor work.

Employer: Lyndon Jones Construction, Inc.

Location: Magna, UT (projects mostly near Salt Lake Valley)

(projects mostly near Salt Lake Valley) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $30.00 per hour, about 40 hrs/week

Run trackhoes and other excavation equipment on public utility projects with room to grow your skills and pay. Comes with weekly paychecks, health/dental after 90 days, and 401(k) with match + PTO after probation, ideal if you’ve got at least a few years of excavation experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.