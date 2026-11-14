Magna’s auto parts scene is busy right now, with solid retail jobs for people who like helping customers and don’t mind a little grease. If you enjoy cars, sales, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right parts, handle the cash drawer, process returns, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer service, want career growth, and maybe speak Spanish (bilingual is a plus) – with benefits like PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and health insurance.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, help run daily store operations, and drive sales while making sure customers get “WOW” service. Great if you have leadership experience, basic auto parts knowledge, and want a step up with competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, store discounts, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application this week so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.