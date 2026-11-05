🛒 Magna, UT Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings

Magna’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, with solid options in grocery, fitness, and storage. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger family)

Smith's Food & Drug Centers (Kroger family) Location: Magna, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the meat department, coach a team, and keep the area clean, safe, and well-stocked. This role is great if you have some retail or meat experience and want a stable, full-time job with health benefits, paid time off, tuition help (up to $21,000), and employee discounts.

Employer: Storage Asset Management

Location: Magna, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a self-storage facility by handling sales, customer service, and light property upkeep. Good fit if you have leasing/retail/operations experience, like flexible schedules, and want a clear path to grow with a company that’s been voted a top place to work.

Employer: Vasa Fitness

Location: 3420 S 5600 W, Magna, UT 84120

Type: Not stated (front-desk hourly role; 30+ hrs/week eligible for benefits)

Not stated (front-desk hourly role; eligible for benefits) Pay: $11.40/hour + uncapped commission (top performers $32,000+ annually)

Be the friendly face at the front desk, welcome members, give tours, and keep the gym tidy while earning base pay plus commission. You’ll get two free gym memberships, 401(k) access, EAP, and benefits + PTO if you work 30+ hours, with room to move into higher-earning leadership roles.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one of these roles can open doors to many others.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.