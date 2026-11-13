True Religion

Hip-hop fashion reached an unmatched peak sometime between the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was a time when baggier meant better, bold prints were the norm and sportswear was a suitable dress code for all occasions. The era has since become a base for inspiration for those dipping into the current wave of Y2K revival.

It comes as no surprise that Phat Farm and True Religion, two staple brands at the height of their popularity during that time period, are now looking to reignite the spark with a new collaborative collection that pays homage to the style that captivated hip-hop culture and influenced generations.

Bringing it all full circle, Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$ stepped in to front the campaign for a final touch of authenticity.

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The “HERITAGE WITH HORSEPOWER” campaign merges the best of True Religion’s denim identity with the sport and collegiate aesthetic that Phat Farm is known for. From bold stitching and premium patchwork to oversized graphics and a mix of color compositions, the nostalgia is weaved into all parts of this collection. Highlights include velour hockey jerseys, rugby shirts, bold graphic tees, sweats, hoodies and a centerpiece satin nylon puffer jacket (seen above) that really makes a statement. The all-over print oversized blue denim jeans also make for an eye-grabber.

For Joey, helping to curate the throwback vibes was a move that made perfect sense. He recently spoke with WWD about his involvement in the campaign, stating, “So much of what we see in fashion today comes from the creativity of earlier generations, especially in hip-hop. Phat Farm was part of that movement, and True Religion has its own place in that story. The beauty of fashion is that you can respect where it came from without feeling like you have to recreate the past.”

Truly phat, indeed.



You can shop the True Religion x Phat Farm “HERITAGE WITH HORSEPOWER” collection right now at retail locations and online. Take a look at the full range available and Joey Bada$$ in the lookbook below: