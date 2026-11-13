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Stephen A. Smith wasn’t interested in simply letting President Donald Trump celebrate his accomplishments during a recent White House interview. The ESPN commentator challenged the president on several issues affecting Black Americans, including employment, education and the administration’s relationship with Black voters.

During an interview for his SiriusXM show, Straight Shooter, on Thursday, November 12, Smith asked Trump to explain what he believes his administration has done for the Black community. Rather than answer with a few remarks, Trump pulled out several sheets of paper and began reading a list of accomplishments.

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Trump pointed to criminal justice reform and federal investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), claiming his administration had helped institutions that were facing financial difficulties.

“The Black community is the biggest beneficiary of what I’ve done,” Trump said.

He also highlighted a reported $438 million one-time investment in HBCUs, describing it as a record amount. Trump mentioned his $1,776 Warrior Dividend for U.S. service members, which included approximately 350,000 Black service members.

Smith acknowledged the administration’s efforts but reminded Trump that former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden had also provided support for HBCUs. He then shifted the conversation toward what he considered a more immediate concern: jobs.

The commentator specifically questioned the loss of federal employment among Black women, pointing out that more than 300,000 had lost their federal jobs. Smith challenged Trump’s claim that those workers were doing better in the private sector.

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Trump maintained that many former federal employees had found higher-paying positions and were happier in their new roles. Smith, however, made it clear that he had heard a different account from some of the people affected.

Their exchange also turned toward the 2026 midterm elections. Smith reminded Trump that Black voters had supported him in 2024 but did not show the same level of support for Republicans in the midterms.

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Trump argued that the difference was that he wasn’t personally running in the latest election. Smith countered that the president had actively campaigned for Republican candidates across the country.

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According to the AP Voter Poll, only about one in 10 Black men supported Republicans in the midterms, while roughly nine in 10 Black voters backed Democratic House candidates.

The interview showed Smith pressing the president to address the concerns behind those voting patterns rather than simply listing policies his administration considers successful.

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