🏥 Magee, MS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Steady Hours

Magee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists. Here are several local roles with steady hours and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Millcreek of Magee Treatment Center

Millcreek of Magee Treatment Center Location: Magee, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32/hour

Evening shift RN role in a behavioral health setting, Monday through Friday only. You’ll assess physical and behavioral health needs, create care plans, give meds, handle admissions/discharges, and keep close watch on patient status while working with doctors and families.

Employer: Millcreek of Magee Treatment Center

Millcreek of Magee Treatment Center Location: Magee, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30/hour

Great fit if you’re an LPN who likes routine and patient contact on a set evening schedule. You’ll provide basic nursing care, give meds safely, document symptoms and progress, and support patient comfort and safety in a team-focused environment.

Employer: TMC: Therapy Management Corporation

Location: Magee, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Full-time SLP role serving adult and geriatric patients, focused on communication, cognition, and swallowing. You’ll enjoy patient-centered care, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady healthcare work in Magee.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.