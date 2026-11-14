⚠️ Prescribed fire work continues near Magdalena, NM

Fire crews on the Magdalena Ranger District have finished “blackline” burning along the control lines for the Ranch Supply Prescribed Fire in the northwest San Mateo Mountains, near Point of Rock Canyon and FSR 220, southwest of Magdalena, NM.

No more ignitions are planned this week , unless officials announce otherwise.

, unless officials announce otherwise. Crews are now doing mop-up, checking for and cooling any hot spots along the fire boundary.

There are no closures tied to this project, but visitors in the area should stay alert for firefighters and equipment.

tied to this project, but visitors in the area should stay alert for firefighters and equipment. Smoke may be visible from Magdalena, Alamo, and Datil, NM.

This is the final update on the Ranch Supply Rx Fire unless conditions change.

For questions, contact Magdalena Ranger District, 203 First St., Magdalena, NM 87825, phone: 575-854-2281. Stay informed about prescribed fires via InciWeb, New Mexico Fire Information, the Cibola NF & NGs website, and Cibola Facebook pages.