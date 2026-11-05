🏥 Madras, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $60/hr+ PT Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Madras, OR right now, especially in home health and at St. Charles Health System. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours plus solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Listed as Madras, OR (territory noted as Bend, OR )

Listed as (territory noted as ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $60/hour, depending on experience

Home health PT role with strong autonomy and one‑on‑one patient time. Includes 401(k), mileage reimbursement, PTO, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance, and full medical/dental/vision for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Madras, OR

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Starting at $40/hour, depending on experience

Home health PTA role focused on hands‑on treatment, gait training, and patient education in the Madras area. Comes with 401(k), mileage reimbursement, PTO, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance, and full medical/dental/vision for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

Location: Madras, OR

Type: Relief / Part-time, variable shift

Pay range: $54.66 – $79.32/hour

ED RN role in a 24/7 emergency setting, providing full-scope emergency nursing care and overseeing other caregivers. Great fit if you want high hourly pay and flexible, variable hours rather than a fixed schedule.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

Location: Family Care Clinic, Madras, OR

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, first shift

, Monday–Friday, first shift Pay range: $26.18 – $33.51/hour

Clinic MA role supporting family medicine providers with rooming, charting, and procedures. Offers relocation assistance for experienced candidates, steady weekday hours, and the backing of a large regional health system.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—rural roles can fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.