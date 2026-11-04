🚧 Madras, OR Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Madras has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like tools, big machines, and steady hours. Here are a few strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Agriculture & Turf Division

Pape’ Machinery, Inc. – Agriculture & Turf Division Location: Madras, OR

Type: Internship (Shop Mechanic / Technician track)

Internship (Shop Mechanic / Technician track) Pay: $25+/hr (DOE)

Work on all kinds of farm and turf equipment, including John Deere, in a well-equipped shop. This role is great if you already have a couple years’ experience with engines and hydraulics and want training, clear advancement paths, and strong benefits (401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays).

Employer: Bright Wood

Location: Madras, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $53.00 per hour

Hands-on plant electrician role doing troubleshooting, repairs, and scheduled maintenance on production equipment. You’ll need an Oregon electrical license and get access to good benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help for your kids) plus a mix of day, night, and weekend shifts.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.