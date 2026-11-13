📅 Preschool bead sculpture art morning in Madisonville

Looking for a fun, hands-on activity for your little one?

Pre-School Art & Literacy: Bead Sculptures will be held at Madisonville Primary School, 268 Warren Street, Madisonville, TN 37354 on November 18, 2026 at 9:15 AM EST.

Kids will use colorful beads, pipe cleaners, and air-dry clay to build their own sculptures. The project helps build fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and using both hands together—all helpful for things like writing, buttoning clothes, and tying shoes. They’ll also explore colors, patterns, and shapes while practicing problem-solving and creativity.

The program is sponsored by Monroe Area Council for the Arts.

For questions, contact Monroe Area Council for the Arts, 105 College Street, Madisonville, TN 37354, call (423) 442-3210, or visit monroearts.com.