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Madisonville

🐶 Friendly Madisonville Dogs Ready for Adoption Today

8 days ago

Madisonville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Eastbourne Animal Center and could be the perfect match for your home.

Boo Boo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ajm44_1GoOfRZI00
  • Breed: Shih Tzu mix
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White/Cream
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Boo Boo is an older gentleman who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to a senior dog who really needs you.

👉 Meet Boo Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Myers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6ZtP_1GoOfRZI00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Myers is a young, medium-sized girl with a rich chocolate coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Myers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXidW_1GoOfRZI00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Jason is a handsome black-and-white adult pup. He’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rockie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Ir4_1GoOfRZI00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Rockie is a striking young herding mix who will likely enjoy staying active and having a job to do, whether that’s hiking, training games, or just being your smart sidekick.

👉 Meet Rockie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Madisonville, TN, consider visiting Eastbourne Animal Center or giving them a call at (423) 436-2900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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