🐶 Friendly Madisonville Dogs Ready for Adoption Today

Madisonville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Eastbourne Animal Center and could be the perfect match for your home.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center

Phone: (423) 436-2900

Boo Boo is an older gentleman who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to a senior dog who really needs you.

👉 Meet Boo Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center

Phone: (423) 436-2900

Myers is a young, medium-sized girl with a rich chocolate coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Myers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center

Phone: (423) 436-2900

Jason is a handsome black-and-white adult pup. He’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center

Phone: (423) 436-2900

Rockie is a striking young herding mix who will likely enjoy staying active and having a job to do, whether that’s hiking, training games, or just being your smart sidekick.

👉 Meet Rockie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Madisonville, TN, consider visiting Eastbourne Animal Center or giving them a call at (423) 436-2900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.