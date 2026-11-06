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🐶 Friendly Madisonville Dogs Ready for Adoption Today
Madisonville has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Eastbourne Animal Center and could be the perfect match for your home.
Boo Boo
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
- Phone: (423) 436-2900
Boo Boo is an older gentleman who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home to enjoy his golden years. His lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to a senior dog who really needs you.
👉 Meet Boo Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Myers
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
- Phone: (423) 436-2900
Myers is a young, medium-sized girl with a rich chocolate coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Myers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jason
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
- Phone: (423) 436-2900
Jason is a handsome black-and-white adult pup. He’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rockie
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
- Phone: (423) 436-2900
Rockie is a striking young herding mix who will likely enjoy staying active and having a job to do, whether that’s hiking, training games, or just being your smart sidekick.
👉 Meet Rockie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Madisonville, TN, consider visiting Eastbourne Animal Center or giving them a call at (423) 436-2900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.