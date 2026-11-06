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Madisonville

🐱 Sweet Madisonville Cats Ready for Adoption in Tennessee

8 days ago

Madisonville has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Eastbourne Animal Center would love to meet you.

Witchy Toes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2M7E_1GoN2bRJ00
  • Breed: Siamese / Siamese
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray or Blue / White
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Witchy Toes is a beautiful adult Siamese mix with striking gray-blue and white coloring. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and settled.
👉 Meet Witchy Toes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Spooky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDSbL_1GoN2bRJ00
  • Breed: Siamese / Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray or Blue / White
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Spooky is an adult Siamese/Domestic Shorthair mix with soft gray-blue and white fur. She’s ready for a quiet, caring home that will give her time to settle in and feel loved.
👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Duey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxaft_1GoN2bRJ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream or Ivory / White
  • Adoption Fee: $50
  • Shelter: Eastbourne Animal Center
  • Phone: (423) 436-2900

Duey is a young Domestic Shorthair with a lovely cream and white coat. She’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and grow up in a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Duey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Madisonville, TN, please consider visiting Eastbourne Animal Center or giving them a call at (423) 436-2900 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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