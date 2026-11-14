Madisonville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to high‑level psychiatry. If you’re looking to stay local (or travel in for a contract), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Eventus WholeHealth Location: Madisonville, KY (long‑term care facilities)

(long‑term care facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervising psychiatrist role on an integrated primary care + mental health team serving adults in skilled nursing and assisted living. Includes leadership and teaching, working with NPs/PAs and therapists, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k match, CEU support, and more).

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Salary: About $2,615 per week

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts (7p–7a)

Travel RRT role in a Level III NICU, so NICU experience is required. ASAP start, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a big benefits list: medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE reimbursement, holiday pay, referral bonus, pet insurance, and more.

Employer: ClearView Healthcare Management

Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Full-time (Day or Night/Weekends) + PRN options

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on CNA role in long‑term care, helping residents with bathing, feeding, dressing, ambulation, and vital signs. Managed by ClearView Healthcare Management, recognized as a “Best Places to Work 2026” by The Courier Journal | USA TODAY.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.