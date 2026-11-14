Madisonville has several wonderful cats hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. Here are some of the adoptable kitties waiting at our local shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 821-8965

Flower is a young brown tabby girl looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care at the shelter.

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 821-8965

Thumper is another young brown tabby at the shelter, ready to settle into a forever home of her own. Her fee helps support the shelter’s work for local animals.

👉 Meet Thumper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Bambi

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 821-8965

This adult black beauty named Bambi is waiting patiently for someone to notice her and bring her home.

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Bambi

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 821-8965

Another adult girl named Bambi, this one in a lovely gray/blue coat, is also looking for a forever family. Her adoption fee helps cover her stay and care.

👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 821-8965

Boba is a white baby boy, just starting life and hoping to grow up in a loving home instead of a kennel.

👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society

Phone: (270) 821-8965

Boone is an adult gray/blue boy who’s ready to trade shelter life for a quiet home and a soft bed.

👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Hopkins County Humane Society or calling (270) 821-8965 to ask about these Madisonville kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.