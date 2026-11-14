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🐱 Sweet Madisonville Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Madisonville has several wonderful cats hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. Here are some of the adoptable kitties waiting at our local shelter.
Flower
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 821-8965
Flower is a young brown tabby girl looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care at the shelter.
👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thumper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 821-8965
Thumper is another young brown tabby at the shelter, ready to settle into a forever home of her own. Her fee helps support the shelter’s work for local animals.
👉 Meet Thumper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bambi (Black)
- Name: Bambi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 821-8965
This adult black beauty named Bambi is waiting patiently for someone to notice her and bring her home.
👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bambi (Gray/Blue)
- Name: Bambi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 821-8965
Another adult girl named Bambi, this one in a lovely gray/blue coat, is also looking for a forever family. Her adoption fee helps cover her stay and care.
👉 Meet Bambi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 821-8965
Boba is a white baby boy, just starting life and hoping to grow up in a loving home instead of a kennel.
👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boone
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Hopkins County Humane Society
- Phone: (270) 821-8965
Boone is an adult gray/blue boy who’s ready to trade shelter life for a quiet home and a soft bed.
👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Hopkins County Humane Society or calling (270) 821-8965 to ask about these Madisonville kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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