🏥 Madisonville KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Madisonville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from travel techs to hands-on patient care in clinics and nursing homes. Here are several solid options if you want to stay in or around direct patient care.

Employer: Sunbelt Staffing

Sunbelt Staffing Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Contract, Travel (13 weeks, ~40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

Pay: $3,741–$3,944 per week (estimated, includes hourly + eligible reimbursements)

Work in an advanced imaging setting focusing on Nuclear Medicine and PET. You’ll operate imaging equipment, handle radiopharmaceuticals, and work closely with physicians to deliver high-quality diagnostic care. Must have CNMT (NMTCB) or ARRT(N), 1+ year experience, and current BLS. Eligible travelers may also receive medical, dental, vision, housing, and meals/incidentals benefits through Sunbelt.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role as part of a dialysis care team, working under an RN. You’ll set up and run hemodialysis machines, check vitals and weights, monitor treatments, and help keep patients safe and comfortable. High school diploma/GED required; patient care experience is preferred. Includes full training in dialysis, infection control, and quality programs, with regular interaction with patients and staff.

Employer: Concord Health Systems

Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Part-time (Full-time also mentioned as available)

Shifts: 6am–2pm and 2pm–10pm

and Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Serve residents in a locally family-owned nursing home group with a strong focus on dignity and comfort. You’ll safely administer medications, document accurately, and support residents during your shift. Requires current Kentucky CMA/KMA certification and reliability. Offers Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance, PTO, shift differential, and consistent scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Madisonville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.