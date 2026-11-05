🛒 Multiple Madisonville Retail & Customer Service Openings

Madisonville has a few solid part-time options right now if you like helping customers and staying active on the job.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is very hands-on: unloading trucks, stocking shelves, keeping the store clean and safe, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind lifting, and want flexible hours plus access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, and an employee discount.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $14.50/hr

Help both retail and wholesale customers pick the right paint and supplies, in person and over the phone, using both English and Spanish. You’ll handle sales, tint and mix paint, stock shelves, and sometimes help with deliveries—great if you’re bilingual and want steady part-time work with clear steps in the hiring process.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Madisonville, KY

Type: Part-time, seasonal/temporary

Salary: Not listed

Short-term role for busy seasons: you’ll greet customers, run the register, help stock and straighten the store, and keep things clean. Good option if you want temporary hours, a 20% employee discount, and a job that keeps you moving.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.